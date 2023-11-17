Food for Children Totnes are providing school holiday meal kits to struggling families with children in school. The group provide for families living in Totnes and the surrounding areas.
The purpose of this organisation is to help feed the children of families who are struggling financially. The group help to provide meal kits and/or food boxes during the school holidays to as many families as possible.
The Food For Children’s logo was designed and created by a very talented Year 4 student from Totnes.
Referrals to Food For Children Totnes are through the schools in Totnes and surrounding area. Even though a very new organisation, Food For Children has provided hundreds of meals since it started at Easter 2023 – FFC provide meals for all diets.
If you are an organisation who can help with donations of either food, cupboard foods only, or money for fresh produce, or work with the team, FFC would love to hear from you.
The option to give regularly through monthly standing order is available for individuals and businesses alike, whether it's £1 a month or more, every penny helps, bank details are on their Facebook Page (Food For Children Totnes).
Food For Children’s current campaign is looking to ensure that vulnerable families can enjoy Christmas without the worry of not being able to provide some Christmas cheer for their family.