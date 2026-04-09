Police officers from the Ivybridge Neighbourhood Team have thanked the public for their cooperation, after they successfully executed a search warrant in Ivybridge and seized a quantity of suspected cannabis.
The operation took place at Bridge Park on Wednesday, April 8. The neighbourhood officers were joined by drug dogs and handlers, as well as the Neighbourhood Support Team.
A woman was at the address when police visited, but no arrests took place. Police are continuing with their ongoing investigation.
Devon & Cornwall Police says that drug issues are a priority for the Ivybridge local police team, and they want to reassure the community that information will be acted upon.
Neighbourhood Team Leader Sergeant Maddy Wiliams said: “The Ivybridge Neighbourhood Team is committed to taking drugs off the street and would urge members of the community to pass on information to allow us to focus on this priority. This can be done through calling Devon & Cornwall Police on 101 or emailing [email protected].
“All Information will be treated with complete confidentiality.”
Members of the public can also pass on information via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or by using the website.
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