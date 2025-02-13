Devon and Somerset Fire Service are recruiting in Kingsbridge again
Their last two recruits are going forward with the rest of their training so if you know of anyone looking for a worthwhile job in the community or you would like to join the team you can to pop in the station on a Monday evening between 7pm and 9pm.
Most of our fire stations are crewed by on-call firefighters.
On-call firefighters do the same emergency work as wholetime firefighters, but they can also have other jobs too.
While on duty, they carry a pager, which activates when they need to attend an incident.