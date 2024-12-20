Fire crews from Plympton and Crownhill were called to an accident involving one vehicle at Plympton St Mary.
It happened just after 8pm on December 19.
The control centre called out two fire appliances along with a supporting officer.
Once they arrived, crews confirmed there had been a single vehicle road traffic collision with a person trapped inside.
Crews got to work breaking into and stabilising the vehicle and liaising with the ambulance.
Crews freed the person using stabilisation equipment and scoop stretcher.
The occupant of vehicle was handed over to the ambulance service who treated them.
The fire crews finally made the vehicle safe and handed it over to the police for recovery.