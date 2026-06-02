Organisers of Kingsbridge's annual music and arts festival have raised approximately £2,200 towards next year's event, but say further support is still needed to secure its future.
Now in its 11th year, excluding the Covid pandemic, the free festival once again transformed the town centre with live music, food stalls and entertainment.
Thanking the spectacular weather, organisers reported strong attendance, no major incidents and a successful headline performance from folk star Seth Lakeman.
Organisers say planning is already under way for next year's event, despite the significant financial challenge of staging a festival that costs more than £20,000 to put on.
Although supported by Kingsbridge Town Council and South Hams District Council, the festival relies heavily on sponsorship, donations and the support of local businesses. A GoFundMe campaign remains open to help meet future costs.
One festival founder, Rob Wheeler, said the committee had been delighted by this year's turnout.
"We're a small committee and absolutely dedicated to this event," he said.
Despite concerns that roadworks and the closure of Fore Street for culvert works could affect visitor numbers, organisers said attendance remained strong throughout the weekend.
Free parking from 2pm until 8am, alongside overflow parking provided by Kingsbridge Community College, helped make the event accessible for visitors.
The festival's Saturday night headline slot was filled by acclaimed folk musician Seth Lakeman, who was performing during a short break in his current tour.
Describing him as "a league one player" in British folk music, Wheeler said securing an artist of his calibre had helped attract audiences from far beyond the local area.
"If you go to his gigs in Exeter or Truro, tickets are £30 plus, so having this available for free drew people from far and wide," he said.
While headline acts are important, organisers say the festival's appeal lies in its variety.
"We like to have something exciting, but the festival is all about diversity," Wheeler said, “there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”
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