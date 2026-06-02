Over 40 members of the Kingsbridge Age Concern Memory Club, along with carers and relatives, enjoyed a special day out on the South Devon Railway recently, combining a steam train journey with cream tea and sunshine.
The group travelled from Buckfastleigh and back, with transport provided by local operator Tally Ho! in a trip organisers say would not have been possible without support from partner organisations and funding assistance.
The outing brought together members of the Memory Club for an afternoon of social connection and shared experience, with organisers highlighting the importance of accessible activities for people living with memory-related conditions.
Graham Smith, chairman of Kingsbridge Age Concern, said the trip reflected the organisation’s aim to create inclusive and enjoyable experiences for all attendees.
“When we are able to fund the costs of trips out, thanks to generous donations or grant funding, we thoroughly enjoy organising such opportunities for our clients,” he said. “Tally Ho very kindly allow us to hire low level accessible service buses so everyone can be included, even our wheelchair users, and South Devon Railway could not have been more helpful or accommodating. Without their support, for which we are hugely grateful, we could not plan these special ‘adventures’.”
Kingsbridge Age Concern runs its free Memory Clubs on the first, third and fourth Thursdays of each month, and on a fifth Thursday where applicable, from 2pm to 4pm at the Care Hub.
The sessions are open to people of all cognitive abilities and offer a varied programme of activities, with attendees welcome to attend with or without carers or relatives.
The clubs aim to provide a relaxed, supportive environment focused on wellbeing, companionship and community engagement.
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