The Lyric String Trio are coming to Stoke Gabriel Church on on Saturday, June 6 at 7.30pm.
They will be preforming Bach’s Organ Sonata nymber 4 with an arrangement by Benjamin Cruft, Schubert’s Trio in Bb major D471, Kodaly’s Intermezzo and Dohnanyi’s Serenade for Strings.
Trish Calnan is on violin, Cath McCracken on viola and Jeremy Capey on cello.
Formed in 2022, the Lyric Chamber Orchestra has established itself as an inspired, imaginative and exciting string ensemble.
The Orchestra combines a perfect balance of professional, semi-professional and amateur musicians from around South Devon.
The musicians bring a wealth of performance experience, with a passion for communicating the music they play.
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