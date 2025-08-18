As part of the Regatta’s 180th celebrations, the Family Fun Weekend runs from Saturday August 23 to Monday August 25 and promises three days of lively entertainment and activities for all ages.
Visitors can look forward to an exciting programme, including Professor Bumble’s family shows, Animal HQ’s fascinating encounters, the always popular Dartington Morris Men, and the much-loved Annual Regatta Dog Show.
Throughout the weekend, a variety of trader stalls will add to the bustling atmosphere.
Each evening, from 6pm, the bandstand and gardens will come alive with the ever-popular Silent Disco – a unique and inclusive way for families and friends to dance the night away.
On Monday August 25, the focus turns to the environment, with hands-on displays and activities led by British Divers Marine Life Rescue, Till the Coast is Clear, The Saltmarsh project and The Seal Project. It’s a great opportunity for families to learn more about local marine conservation and how to protect the coastline.
The festivities begin with the Opening Ceremony at 10.30am on Saturday 23, so be sure to arrive early and enjoy the atmosphere from the very start.
The Royal Avenue Gardens will also host live music throughout Regatta week, offering plenty of opportunities to relax and soak up the vibrant community spirit.
Friendly committee members and volunteers will be on hand daily from 10am at the Information Hut to welcome visitors and answer any questions.
Friday sees the start of Regatta Tennis in Coronation Park. Saturday sees the Regatta Swimming Gala dives in from 10am at the Dartmouth Outdoor Pool with the Sailing programme launch along with the Rowing, starting with the Gigs.
Whether you’re a local resident or joining from further afield, the Family Fun Weekend in the Royal Avenue Gardens is the perfect way to experience the very best of the Dartmouth Regatta.
All information can be found in the 180th Souvenir Programme.
The Regatta’s official opening ceremony is at 7.30pm on Wednesday August 27 followed by Beating Retreat with the Band of the South West Sea Cadets.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.