HM Falmouth Coastguard Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre covers a huge area and occasionally they can’t pick up a usable signal because of things such as the low power of the radio on the boat or coverage ‘shadows’. In this case they rely on help from vessels that are closer to help pass messages between the vessel in trouble and the coastguard. This is known as a ‘Mayday Relay’ and was the role played by the crew of the ‘Gem’ along with keeping their eyes on the yacht until the arrival of the lifeboat.