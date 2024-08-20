Parents have less than two weeks to notify HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) if their 16–19-year-old is continuing education or training to avoid losing Child Benefit payments after 31 August 2024. With GCSE results released on 22 August, now is the time for parents to extend their claims if needed.
To extend claims, parents can use the GOV.UK website or HMRC app, where over 270,000 have already updated their details online. Even if parents have opted out of payments due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge, they can reapply for benefits through these platforms.
Child Benefit provides up to £1,331 annually for the first or only child and up to £881 for additional children. Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, emphasized the importance of timely updates, urging parents to search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK for guidance.
Victoria Benson, CEO of Gingerbread, highlighted the significance of Child Benefits for single-parent families, stressing the urgency of extending claims before the deadline to ensure continued financial support.
Eligible education and training include A levels, Scottish Highers, T levels, NVQs up to level 3, and specific unpaid training programs in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. If a child changes their plans, parents can adjust their claims online.
To use HMRC’s online services, parents need a Government Gateway user ID and password, which can be obtained on GOV.UK using their National Insurance number or postcode and two forms of ID.