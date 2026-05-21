Into the Blue is a vibrant mixed exhibition that explores colour, atmosphere and place through a diverse range of styles and subjects, from surrealism and graffiti to abstraction and more traditional land and seascapes.
The exhibition at the Brownston Gallery in Modbury between Friday, May 29 and Saturday, July 4 features Mark Fielding, whose work captures water-based scenes, alongside Ben Lucas, known for his atmospheric coastal paintings. Joe Webster presents his distinctive graffiti-inspired works, while Emma Carter Bromfield brings bold interpretations of well-loved local beaches.
Further responses to the natural world can be seen in the work of Jo Thorne, Karen Popham, Mike Moss, Tina Tiana, Keng Wai Lee and Fernando Asian, each offering a distinct perspective and painterly approach.
Andrew Miller exhibits new work inspired by familiar landmarks, including a striking depiction of Start Point and another long standing favourite, Charles Jamieson, with his distinctive style and use of colour is showcasing some lovely landscapes. The gallery also welcomes Annie Ward, whose abstract paintings bring a fresh and dynamic addition to the exhibition.
Into the Blue is a lively and engaging show that celebrates the richness of contemporary painting, promising visitors something that will intrigue and resonate.
Mark Fielding has been painting since the 1980s and was taught by Robert Lenkiewicz in Plymouth.
He paints daily and runs regular art workshops and weekly portrait sessions.
He exhibits widely and runs his own publishing business specialising in fine art prints of my paintings.
Ben Lucas has been drawn to the sea, for as long as he can remember.
Growing up on the storm-swept coast on the North Devon/Cornish border surfing became a defining passion in his life.
It has since taken him on a journey of discovery and exploration across the world’s oceans.
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