Families will be able to hunt for Pokémon through the grounds of Saltram this half term as the National Trust teams up with The Pokémon Company for a new interactive trail.
The Pokémon Trading Card Game(TCG) Mega Evolution Trail launches on Saturday, May 23, inviting children and families to explore the Grade I-listed gardens while searching for 10 Mega Evolution Pokémon hidden across the estate.
Each trail point features a themed activity inspired by a different Pokémon character. Challenges range from courage and curiosity tasks linked to Mega Gengar ex to imaginative and energetic activities inspired by Mega Charizard Y ex.
Young visitors will be able to track their discoveries on a trail sheet before finishing with a photo opportunity at a dedicated Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution backdrop.
The trail is exclusive to National Trust properties and is included with standard admission. Saltram will be the only Devon location hosting the event, with Lanhydrock in Cornwall the nearest alternative site for families travelling from Plymouth.
The attraction forms part of a wider programme of half-term activities at Saltram, which also includes manga drawing workshops, family craft sessions and a new exhibition exploring the story of Boston Jersey, the enslaved boy depicted in one of Sir Joshua Reynolds’ most significant portraits at the estate.
Visitors are also being encouraged to explore Saltram’s wider parkland, which includes free-to-access walking and cycling routes such as the Riverside Path, alongside recently resurfaced trails through The Dell and woodland areas near the main drive.
Entry to the parkland remains free, while standard admission charges apply for access to the house, gardens and Pokémon trail. National Trust members can enter free of charge, while parking costs £3 per vehicle for non-members.
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