Tuesday evenings are designated training nights for the volunteer crew at Salcombe RNLI.
During this time of the year, the launching of both boats can attract a significant number of onlookers, particularly children.
The launches typically occur around 5.30pm with a return scheduled for approximately 7pm starting from the lifeboat station.
Please note that there may be occasions when calls or other commitments alter the schedule, but it is likely that you will have an opportunity to see the activities.
Salcombe lifeboat crews have been saving lives in the area since 1869.
To contact the lifeboat station and find out about volunteering or donating you can call 01548 842158 or e-mail salcombelifeboat.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.