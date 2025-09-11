This year’s Kingsbridge Vintage Bus Running Day returns for its 18th year on Saturday, September 20.
Visitors can choose from 43 buses, dating from 1933 to 2025, including a brand-new electric double-deck bus that entered service with Go-Ahead’s Plymouth Citybus on July 7, 2025. These will run on 24 different routes.
To plan your day, programmes are available from the Kingsbridge Information Centre, the Trust’s gazebo at the bus station on the day, or online at www.tvagwot.org.uk.
The 52-page guide has full details of routes, timetables, buses, and journeys carried out during the day. Programme sales support organisers’ costs and help fund the Trust’s charitable activities.
This Souvenir Programme also features a photographic look back at the 17 previous Running Days, leading to this 18th “coming of age” event. This Souvenir Programme, like the Trust, is about connecting people, places and the past. It is your guide to vintage buses and coaches, offering free trips so you can experience what bus journeys were like back in the day, whether you're travelling to school or work, shopping, or for leisure.
The Coleridge Community Bus is again a highlight of the Running Day. Their 16-seater EVM/Mercedes will run a special route along the coast east of the Kingsbridge Estuary. It will visit Beesands, Hallsands, Start Point, East Prawle, and East Portlemouth, with spectacular views of Start Bay and Slapton Sands. Stops allow for short walks to vantage points and photographs of the bus in these scenic surroundings. As this is the only service visiting much of the area, it is a must if you haven’t tried it before.
Luxury coach tours also run morning and afternoon to the picturesque Blackpool Sands. Courtesy of the owners, passengers can enjoy a 40-minute break to walk the beach or visit the café.
Other services revive historic motor bus routes, as well as later additions to Salcombe, Thurlestone, Soar, Hope, South Pool, Slapton, Totnes, Loddiswell, Loddiswell Station, Goveton, Modbury, Moreleigh, Blackawton, and Bigbury-on-Sea. Short circular routes will also visit Churchstow and Aveton Gifford.
Organiser Colin Billington, who lives near Loddiswell, said: “We are really pleased to be able to put on our Running Day again this year. We have attracted a record entry of 43 vehicles, several making their first visit. We are very grateful for the backing of our principal sponsor, Kingsbridge’s own Tally Ho Coaches, and to other bus companies and local businesses who have supported the event by advertising in our programme.
“All of the roads we are using are former or current bus routes, and we are grateful to other road users for respecting the age and speed of our vehicles. The event is for one day only and gives enormous pleasure to many people while benefitting local businesses. It also shows the environmental benefits to those who may not have travelled by bus before and who are encouraged to do so after their Running Day experience.”
All services are free, with no limit on the number of journeys you can take.
