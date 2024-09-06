As part of a collaborative DACS grant to complete a comprehensive digital archive of all his paintings, drawings, prints, film, video and digital work, not to mention his prodigious body of critical and theoretical writing, Le Grice is currently collaborating with a research project at a Eurecom, a French graduate school and research centre in digital sciences, to develop a new DNA-based storage system. The work he is including in the Velarde exhibition offers some highly subjective ideas of what might emerge from such an evolutionary process.