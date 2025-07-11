On the evening of Thursday July 10 Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were asked by Falmouth Devon Air Ambulance and the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust also attended.
Team members arrived on scene shortly after the Air Ambulance, who thanks to some incredible piloting skills had landed close to the casualty.
The team then began assisting the critical care paramedic and doctor from the air ambulance with getting the injured casualty onto the stretcher.
The casualty had sustained a leg injury and needed to get further treatment at Hospital.
Coastguard Rescue Officer’s (CRO’s) then worked with the Air Ambulance crew to stretcher the casualty into the helicopter.
Once the casualty was safely loaded, CRO’s then secured the coastal path to ensure safety of the public and helicopter crew as it took off.
The casualty was flown to Hospital for further treatment.
CRO’s and the Helicopter crew were able to arrive quickly on scene thanks to an accurate location given to the Ambulance service and Coastguard by the caller using what3words.
What3words (stylized as what3words) is a proprietary geocode system designed to identify any location on the surface of Earth with a resolution of approximately 3 metres (9.8 ft).
It is owned by What3words Limited, based in London.
The system encodes geographic coordinates into three permanently fixed dictionary words. For example, the front door of 10 Downing Street in London is identified by ///slurs.this.shark.
What3words differs from most location encoding systems in that it uses words rather than strings of numbers or letters, and the pattern of this mapping is not obvious; the algorithm mapping locations to words is copyrighted.
The what3words system and app is free for anyone to use.
The company states that its revenue comes from charging businesses that benefit from its products.
Remember in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.