A WOMAN has tragically died in a Devon house fire.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the fire at a property in Arundell Road, North Tawton during the early hours of Thursday, July 10.
Three fire crews and three ambulances attended.
Devon and Cornwall Police said on Friday, July 11: “We were called by the fire service to a house fire on Arundell Road, North Tawton at around 4.40am on Thursday, July 10.
“Sadly, a 44-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
“Her next of kin have been informed but formal identification is yet to take place.
“The cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.
“A scene guard was in place for a time but has since been lifted.”
Nearby roads were closed at the time but reopened later that morning.
A local resident praised neighbours who had tried to enter the property before the arrival of the fire service.
She said that they had sadly been held back by thick smoke from the fire.
