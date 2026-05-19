Hundreds of people across the South Hams joined nationwide “Paddle Out” protests, organised by the environmental charity Surfers Against Sewage.
The action called for tougher action on sewage pollution in rivers and coastal waters.
Demonstrations took place on Saturday, May 16, at Coastguards Beach in Mothecombe and Pope’s Quay in Noss Mayo, as part of what organisers described as the charity’s “biggest national day of action on record”.
According to local campaigners, more than 200 people attended the protest around the River Yealm, while around 100 gathered at Mothecombe on the River Erme.
The events brought together swimmers, paddleboarders, kayakers and sailors, alongside local environmental groups including Wild About The Erme River (WATER), Newton and Noss Environment Group, and Yealm Estuary to Moor (YEM).
Protesters said they wanted to raise awareness of the impact sewage discharges can have on public health, wildlife and tourism in Devon’s coastal communities.
Catherine Woods, spokesperson for the Newton and Noss Environment Group, said the turnout reflected growing public concern about water quality.
“It was brilliant,” she said. “Giggers, paddleboarders, kayakers and sailors all came out. The atmosphere was really positive — it’s amazing to be part of a bigger movement.”
Newton and Noss Creeks also celebrated securing designated bathing water the same week, and Coastguards Beach at Mothecombe received the designation in 2025.
The status means the Environment Agency will carry out regular water quality testing throughout the bathing season.
However, WATER said the first round of testing at Coastguards Beach resulted in a “Poor” classification, prompting an investigation into the likely sources of pollution.
The protests come amid continued scrutiny of South West Water over sewage discharges and water contamination incidents in Devon.
Earlier this year, the company pleaded guilty to supplying water unfit for human consumption following the 2024 cryptosporidium outbreak in Brixham.
Investigators said the contamination was linked to a damaged valve in the supply network.
Figures previously reported by the BBC showed South West Water recorded 46,164 sewage discharges in 2025, lasting a combined 407,006 hours — the highest spill duration of any water company in England.
The company said spill numbers had fallen by 17% over the previous year, and overflow duration had reduced by 25%; however, the BBC pointed out that the duration of spills was longer than that of any other water firm in England.
In a statement following its guilty plea, South West Water said it offered its “full and unreserved apology” to customers affected by the Brixham outbreak and said it would continue cooperating with investigations.
South West Devon MP Rebecca Smith attended the Yealm protest and praised local campaigners for securing bathing water status.
“I was really pleased to join the community in Noss Mayo and Newton Ferrers as they took part in the Surfers Against Sewage big Paddle Out – campaigning against sewage getting into our coastal waters.
“We also got to celebrate the news that the River Yealm at Newton Ferrers and Noss Mayo has secured bathing water status,” she said. “Local groups WATER and YEM do so much to highlight the work that needs to be done to improve our local water quality.”
Newton and Noss Environment Group hinted at the upcoming campaign, Yellow Fish, which aims to educate citizens on how to reduce pressure on water infrastructure.
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