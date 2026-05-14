The Environment Agency have issued a pollution incident report for the bathing waters at Warfleet Creek, Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove following a pollution incident at South West Water’s Mayor’s Avenue pumping station this morning.
The exact start time of the spill is unknown but may be earlier than 6.50am this morning.
The spill to the Dart has ceased but there is the potential for future spills depending upon their investigations and possible changes in flows.
Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority have put up signs at the swim zone and the bathing beaches, which will remain in place until they are advised the incident is over.
A spokesperson for South West Water said: “Our teams are working hard to fix a burst sewer at our Mayor’s Avenue Pumping Station in Dartmouth.
“We are using tankers to take as much of the flow from the pumping station to the nearby wastewater treatment works as possible while we work to complete the repair as quickly as we can.
“We are keeping the Environment Agency updated and taking water quality samples in the area.”
The incident comes ahead of a very busy weekend in the town with the three-day Dart Music Festival.
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