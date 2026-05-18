A new tourist attraction is opening in Princetown at the site of the former national park visitor centre, which closed last October for financial reasons.
The Duchy of Cornwall has announced that ‘Gather & Moor’ will open in July at The Duchy Hotel, welcoming both the local community and visitors to Dartmoor, while supporting local businesses, makers and the wider economy in Princetown.
Dartmoor National Park Authority first talked about closing its 30-year-old visitor centre in 2022 due to a drop in core funding, but held off until 2025 using a one-off government grant and £50,000 from its own reserves to keep it going.
The community was given a six-month reprieve to come up with a viable business plan after fears that its closure would lead to Princetown becoming a ‘ghost-town’, but no plan came to light.
The Duchy of Cornwall says the new space will be “long-term” and will include a visitor information area, a café serving simple, wholesome food using locally sourced ingredients from across Dartmoor and Devon, and a retail area showcasing makers and products from across the region.
It will also include a dedicated ‘Meet the Maker’ space, offering local artists and craftspeople a free rotational space to showcase and sell their work, alongside demonstrations and workshops throughout the year.
The first exhibition will feature a display on Wistman’s Wood in partnership with the Dartmoor Trust.
A “significant” internal refurbishment was taking place, including a complete re-fit of the shop, café, kitchen, visitor information and exhibition spaces.
Emma Magee, head of communities and nature on Dartmoor at the Duchy of Cornwall, said: “This is an extraordinary opportunity for all of us based in Princetown. We are very mindful of the important role the centre played in supporting the local community and we have been working hard with our partners to create a solution that we hope will provide a boost to the local economy.”
The Duchy intends to invite local businesses, residents, community groups and partners to a preview event ahead of opening.
Dartmoor National Park Authority member Caroline Mott said this was a good thing for the village.
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