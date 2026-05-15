South West Water say that their teams have completed the repair to the sewer at the Mayor’s Avenue Pumping Station in Dartmouth at around 10pm yesterday night and the pumping station is back in use.
The Environment Agency had issued a pollution incident report for the bathing waters at Warfleet Creek, Dartmouth Castle and Sugary Cove following a pollution incident yesterday morning,
If you would like to track the storm overflows you can either visit South West Water’s tracker at: https://www.southwestwater.co.uk/environment/rivers-and-bathing-waters/waterfitlive/storm-overflow-map or the Environment Agency version on: https://environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles/
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