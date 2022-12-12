DEVON beaches have broken records for high water quality standards for the second year running, says the Environment Agency.
Most of the 148 monitored bathing beaches in both Devon and Cornwall have met the highest international standards for water quality cleanliness where people bathe.
Bruce Newport, Devon and Cornwall area environment manager said: “Our beaches are 100 per cent compliant, so now the challenge is to work collaboratively with everyone to keep our healthy waters in an excellent state for people to enjoy.
“Our coastline is an incredible natural feature.
“We have had relatively few reports of pollution on our beaches this summer which is a credit to everyone maintaining and improving our bathing waters. We would like to say thank you to those groups, communities and businesses which have gone above and beyond to keep pollution out of our water ways.
“Bathers and surfers are using our online Swimfo app to make decisions on where to go for the best places to bathe in the summer. Just by looking at Swimfo on your mobile you can get up to date information on the water quality of many of our bathing beaches.”
This year nine beaches in Devon and Cornwall have improved their bathing water classification, while four beaches have deteriorated – Teignmouth Town and Cornwall’s Readymoney Cove, Porthminster and Swanpool.
Those improving from Good to Excellent are Ladram Bay, Croyde and Plymouth Hoe East in Devon; and Gorran Haven, Pendower, Porthwrinkle and Portcurnick in Cornwall. Improving from Sufficient to Good are Par Sands in Cornwall and Combe Martin in North Devon.
The improvement at Combe Martin is the result of a collaborative effort by the Environment Agency, local groups and businesses.
Where foul water is wrongly connected to drains leading to beaches, poor quality normally follows. The Environment Agency says it continues to work with South West Water identifying and fixing wrong connections
In Croyde Environment Agency scientists have used analytical tests to home in on pollution sources and worked with local farmers to resolve potential pollution issues.
The agency says it is working with Teignbridge Council to improve water quality at Teignmouth Town and is investigating the cause of elevated bacteria numbers in samples taken at Teignmouth in August.
In Cornwall, Par Sands has improved from Sufficient to Good, another result of collaborative effect between locals and the Environment Agency, which carried out extensive monitoring in the catchment, investigated potential sources of pollution and stopped problems causing pollution.
To access Swimfo visit https://environment.data.gov.uk/bwq/profiles