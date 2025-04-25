IN recent days there has been a small spike in quad bike and farm theft in Devon and Cornwall, says Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team.
Lee Skinner from the Rural Affairs Team, said: “Farm security is vital, especially when it comes to high-value items like quad bikes, which are common targets for theft.
“Locking them away securely, removing keys, and using immobilisers or heavy-duty locks can significantly reduce the risk of them being stolen.
“It’s also important to report all thefts or incidents to the police, no matter how small.
“This helps us build a clearer picture of rural crime and increases the chance of recovering stolen property.
“A strong relationship between farmers and law enforcement helps keep rural communities safer.”
Lee added: “If an incident is ongoing - call 999. Do not challenge persons on farm, call the police.
“Retain CCTV and any evidence you have - but never put yourself at risk.”
The advice is:
Secure property boundaries – Install fences, gates and warning signs around the farm.
Lock equipment and buildings – Use high quality locks on barns, sheds and storage facilities.
Install security cameras – Set up CCTV cameras in strategic locations to monitor farm activity.
Engage in Farm Watch – Collaborate with the police and neighbouring farmers to share information and report suspicious activity.
Track equipment and livestock – Use GPS trackers on machinery and branding or tagging on livestock.
Secure fuel and chemicals – Store fuel, fertilisers and pesticides in locked and well lit areas.
Mark and register your equipment – Engrave identification numbers and register your machinery.
Regularly inspect your perimeters – Conduct routine checks for signs of tampering or trespassing.
Report theft immediately – Notify Police as soon as theft is detected.