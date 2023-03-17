Three of Britain’s biggest conservation charities have joined forces to protect nature as Sir David Attenborough calls for immediate action on climate change.
The National Trust, WWF, and the RSPB are using their collective voice to call on everyone to act now to protect the natural world. Between them, they have 8.5million members.
The ‘Save our Wild Isles’ campaign aims to use Sir David’s new five-part series focusing on UK nature to help catalyse action.
The series, broadcast on BBC1, highlights some of the stunning wildlife that still exists in the UK.
But Sir David warns viewers our nature is “fragile and fragmented,” and says the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. “Never has there been a more important time to invest in our own wildlife,” the 96-year-old told viewers in the first episode.
The charities say there is just enough of the UK’s natural world still left to save, and if everyone works together to aid its recovery it can begin to thrive again within the next few decades.
The campaign urges us all to “Go Wild Once a Week”. That could mean making space for nature in our local neighbourhood by planting wildflowers in a window box or green space, eating less meat, getting involved in a community project or urging our leaders to take action for nature’s recovery.
The UK is in the bottom 10% of countries globally for protecting nature, according to the Living Planet Index produced by the Natural History Museum.
In a joint statement, Hilary McGrady, director-general of the National Trust, Beccy Speight, chief executive of the RSPB and Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF (UK), said: “The amazing wildlife and wild places that make the UK so special are being destroyed at terrifying speed. Huge numbers of animals, birds and habitats have been quite literally wiped out in our own lifetimes and we must now accept that without urgent and collective action, our economy, the climate and the stability of future generations living in our wild isles all face a ticking time-bomb.
“Together, we can save our wild isles.It is a massive challenge, and we need to act fast, but there is hope.
“Everyone, everywhere can make a difference to nature in this country. Protecting and restoring nature needs to be at the heart of all decisions and we will see rapid change if we all stand together and act together. The health and wellbeing of our planet and future generations depend on it.”
Sir David, WWF ambassador said everyone “can and must play a part in restoring nature.”
He said: “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed or powerless by the scale of the issues facing our planet, but we have the solutions. I am hopeful for the future, because although nature is in crisis, now is the time for action, and together we can save it.”
For more information about the campaign visit www.saveourwildisles.org.uk