Historically, local naturalist Gordon Waterhouse remembers reasonable meadows of dwarf seagrass across the mudflats in and above West Charleton Bay but these have since retracted to a few small clusters of plants - hardly a ‘meadow’ nor able to support the jungle of marine life that we know they can. We can’t be certain why it has died back here but the prevailing wind tends to push the green seaweed blankets over this way. Last year, again paddling, I was excited to see a couple of new dwarf seagrass plants 500m north of Charleton Point but this year the plants we saw, counted in the hundreds, most probably thousands. Although this is not yet a joined up meadow, there are numerous tussocks of seagrass following the eastern side of the channel from Charleton Bay to within 50m of the Newbridge Quay, in the mouth of Bowcombe Creek.