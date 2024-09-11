One sunny June day, when squeezing in to the Strete Gate car park was a bit of a challenge, I met some friends to take my first dip of the season. I knew it was going to be cold, it always is the first time, so you may imagine my surprize when I quickly found myself surrounded by lots and lots of jelly fish. (Jellyfish are usually known for favouring warmer waters that come later in the season). Now, unlike most people who retreat from jelly fish as fast as they are able, I have always been intrigued by them and wanted to have a closer look. These little creatures were compass jellyfish; not the large ones that I was used to seeing later in the summer, but tiny ones the size of golf balls, but with the loooongest tentacles. It was difficult to avoid being caught by them, but luckily little fellas were not particularly potent, and by the time I retreated from the water, I could no longer feel that I had been stung. Hanging out with the jellyfish, were an array of comb jellies, creatures, that could be confused with jellyfish, but are actually a different creature entirely. These translucent marine invertebrates look a bit like a gooseberry or gherkin and are lined with rows of tiny hairs that move in a way that produces an iridescent shimmering effect.