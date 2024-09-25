Handily marked by a kink in the wall and the metal mooring post my dad installed many years ago, I paused to take in the former resting place of Puffin, our family's swallows and amazons style dinghy that we used to explore the creek. I remembered the antics that my brother and I would amuse ourselves with whilst dad made the boat seaworthy. One such endeavour was trying to catch the slippery eels that hid under flat stones lying in the path spring water that bubbled up out of the adjacent field and trickled down the wall and across the shore. Every time I come, I have to check to see if they are still here; and sure enough, after lifting a couple of stones, I saw the wiggle of their silvery black bodies as they wriggled off seeking somewhere to new to hide.