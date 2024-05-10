Some have just a single generation each year – for example, the Small and Large Skippers (which may be mistaken for moths with their hairy bodies and angled wings) spend the winter as caterpillars. Others have multiple generations each year – for example, the Small Tortoiseshell (once abundant but now in decline) has two generations and spends the winter in its adult form. Or the Small White which also has two generations but overwinters as a chrysalis. The Speckled Wood typically has three generations and is the only one of butterflies which may spend the winter months in one of two forms – caterpillar or chrysalis.