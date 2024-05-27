The Kingsbridge Town Council is seeking the community's opinion on the installation of photovoltaic cells on the town hall roof.
As part of its ongoing commitment to addressing climate change and anticipating future impacts, the Town Council is considering installing PV cells on Quay House facing the Bandstand to directly contribute to this effort.
Because Quay House is a Grade II listed building, planning permission for listed building consent would be required. An initial pre-application process is advised which includes gathering the community's views.
The Town Council is therefore seeking your views on the proposal.
You can show your support or opposition to the proposal by visiting Kingsbridge Town Council's Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/kingsbridgetowncouncil/
If you would like to say more about the proposal and put your views forward, you can do this by emailing the Town Council here: [email protected].