Around 8,000 homes in the South Hams are set to receive new recycling containers.
From Monday 25th September, the District Council will be delivering the containers to the doorsteps and kerbsides of households who are currently putting their recycling in blue and clear sacks.
Anyone who receives new containers should keep recycling as they already are using the blue or clear sacks, until they hear from the council by post on when to start using their new containers. The District Council has instructed residents to find somewhere safe to keep your new containers until then.
South Hams residents who already using recycling containers, will not receive new containers. Residents are encouraged to continue recycling as they currently do until the council advises otherwise.
Each set of containers includes: Two recycling boxes with lids, white recycling sack, kerbside food waste caddy, smaller food waste caddy for your kitchen, and an information pack explaining how to use each container and stickers for your boxes.
The council are making these changes to ensure that everyone in the district will receive the same kerbside recycling service. So, residents can recycle more than ever before, including food waste across the South Hams.
South Hams District Council will be sending a letter to all residents soon to advise on upcoming changes to the service. For many residents who already have their recycling containers, the only change will be that the day of their weekly recycling and waste collections may change.
To find out more about these change, visit: https://www.southhams.gov.uk/article/10149/New-Container-Rollout