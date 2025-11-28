In response, Dart Harbour and Navigation Authority is urging swimmers to avoid the upper reaches of the estuary north of Higher Gurrow Point and Sandridge Boathouse. A spokesperson for the Harbour Authority described the findings as “disappointing”, but recognised the positive results downstream. The harbour authority is encouraging residents and visitors to make use of the safe swimming areas on the lower Dart and says a designated winter swim zone will remain in place to support safer cold-water swimming.