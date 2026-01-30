The clean-up operation continues in the South Hams after both Storm Chandra and Storm Ingrid battered their way through the area.
Widespread flooding, travel disruption, and damage to the county’s highways network were just a few of the results of the tempests.
Devon County Council (DCC) Flood reconnaissance teams, working with district councils and the Environment Agency, are still assessing the hardest-hit areas.
So far, more than 80 properties have been confirmed flooded across Devon over 30 locations, with numbers expected to rise as further reports come in.
South Devon was one of the areas particularly affected, with many routes impassable because of deep floodwater.
In just one day DCC received more than 200 calls reporting issues on the roads – and responded by mobilising hundreds of highways engineers across the county.
Additional resources have been drafted in and there are around 50 teams working to repair potholes and highway damage, which have increased dramatically because of the recent weather.
There is currently a backlog of nearly 2,900 pothole repairs, all linked to the recent storms, and that number continues to rise.
An additional 1,600 reports of road damage are awaiting assessment, with inspectors handling an average of 620 public reports per day, totalling around 2,500 this week.
In just one day DCC received more than 200 calls Flood risk management teams are also gathering information from affected communities and is urging residents to report flooding and road issues online forms and its customer service centre.
The River Otter at Ottery St Mary reached its highest recorded level, prompting a rare severe flood warning and leading to evacuations and property damage.
Emergency services have rescued people from vehicles trapped in floodwater, and several communities have faced significant disruption, with some residents cut off and businesses, such as riverside cafés, flooded.
The Environment Agency warns that with the ground saturated river levels are expected to remain high for some time.
Councillor Dan Thomas, Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “Our teams are working around the clock to keep Devon moving and to support communities affected by flooding. “The scale of the challenge is immense, with thousands of potholes and road defects caused by the recent storms.
“We’re prioritising the most urgent repairs and continuing to work closely with our partners to ensure the safety of residents and road users.
“We urge everyone to take extra care, avoid driving through floodwater, and report any issues to the council as soon as possible.”
Residents are reminded to be alert to fallen trees and branches, especially on minor roads, and never to drive through floodwater or swollen streams.
Allow extra time for journeys, reduce speed, and drive according to the conditions. Never assume a road has been salted, as rain can wash salt away, leaving roads prone to ice.
For updates, listen to local radio and follow @DevonAlert on X (Twitter) and Facebook.
Flooding to property can be reported via the County Council’s online Flood Reporting Form, and more information is available on Devon County Council’s winter travel webpages.
For the latest flood warnings and alerts, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/location/devon.
