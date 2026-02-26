The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and BBC’s The One Show’s Pocket Garden Makeover Prize has returned for a third year, inviting applications from people who want their own or someone else’s small outdoor space transformed.
The prize is open for entries between February 26 and March 5. Applicants can either enter themselves or nominate someone they know, describing their vision for the space and explaining how such a transformation would positively impact them.
The winner will receive a small garden space or balcony makeover. Entries close at 23:59 on March 5, and the results will be announced on The One Show in May.
To submit an entry and learn more about the RHS and The One Show Pocket Garden Makeover prize, including full terms and conditions, visit: www.rhs.org.uk/get-involved/community-gardening/pocket-garden-makeover-prize
