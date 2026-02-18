Scene from a play at the Town Hall, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Two women in costume (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge, looking west to Fore Street. Man with wheelbarrow in background. Horses and cart coming down the hill (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
W.H. Squire taken on the afternoon of the date of his first public appearance, at the Town Hall, Kingsbridge, February 1879 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge, on Regatta day, crowds on Quay wall (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Pre-1908 view east up hill to junction at Bantham. Sloop Inn on right. People in street. Seaweed hung on wall of cottage by doorway. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
