Scene from a play at the Town Hall, Fore Street, Kingsbridge. Two women in costume ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Duncombe Street, Kingsbridge, looking west to Fore Street. Man with wheelbarrow in background. Horses and cart coming down the hill ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

W.H. Squire taken on the afternoon of the date of his first public appearance, at the Town Hall, Kingsbridge, February 1879 ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )

Bonds Quay, Kingsbridge, on Regatta day, crowds on Quay wall ( Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum )