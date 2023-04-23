Mista Trick Collective, a high-energy seven-piece swing & bass band, will be dropping into Totnes next month as part of their debut tour.
The band is founded by Bristol based DJ, Mista Trick, who is at the forefront of the swing & bass scene across the UK and Europe, and instrumental in developing the popular Swing & Bass record label and club nights in London.
After mixing live elements into his remixes, introducing impressive musicians, rappers, and vintage swing vocalists, Elle & The Pocket Belles, the Mista Trick Collective was born.
The band will be playing at The Barrel House Ballroom in Totnes High Street on May 19.
https://mistatrick.com