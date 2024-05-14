Buckfast Abbey is to host its second of three free Bank Holiday recitals.
Taking place on Monday, May 27, Iain Simcock will perform at the historic Abbey.
Iain Simcock was an organ scholar at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle and Christ Church, Oxford, before being appointed Sub-Organist at Westminster Abbey and, for seven years, Assistant Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral.
He was the first British prize-winner in the Chartres International Organ Competition, as well as a prizewinner in competitions in St. Omer and Odense in Denmark. He studied with David Sanger in London and Jean Langlais in Paris.
In addition to performing works by Bach and Vierne, his programme will feature Les chants de Oiseaux from Messiaen’s seminal organ work, Livre d’orgue.
The recital will take place on Monday, May 27 at 1.30 pm. Admission is free, but there will be a retiring collection.