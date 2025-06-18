Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Sorting out a financial issue may not be as easy as you first thought. You will be expected to prove a past transaction and this will mean rummaging through drawers and cupboards in search of old receipts and invoices.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
Without something to occupy your time, boredom could easily set in. If you’ve just completed a project, you will need something new to do. Taking on fresh commitments is one of the best ways to move forward.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Aspects of your personal life will be made public. A rival will discover your plans but this won’t bother you at all for there is nothing they can do to stop you now. You feel excited and eager to move forward with your long-term aims.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Travel arrangements could hit a snag when a trip you had been looking forward to is already fully booked. You might regret not having made the booking sooner when you had the chance but don’t worry, another great offer will come your way.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Someone will apologise for upsetting you in the past. You will readily accept their apology and from then on, keeping this relationship harmonious won’t require much effort. Discussions in the workplace could take a strange turn.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
You have talents that are highly sought after. You may not have expected to make such a good impression but you truly stand out during meetings, assessments and interviews. An older colleague will offer you some valuable guidance.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You realise that not everything will go as anticipated and that’s why you will allow some room for the unexpected. Family issues may create some stress later and it’s time to address something that has been left unsaid for too long.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You have a knack for recognising good opportunities as soon as they arise. Your enthusiasm for a group project is contagious. You feel motivated to lend a hand to those around you who admit they have been struggling of late.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Your abilities, expertise and previous experiences enable you to tackle and resolve problems that crop up in the workplace. A senior colleague is starting to take notice and this could lead to a potential promotion for you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A housemate will try to persuade you into agreeing to an expensive purchase. You’ve always been careful about spending and you won’t be tempted into buying anything you can’t afford. It might feel as if a goal you had set your sights on is just out of reach.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A project started a while back will reach a successful conclusion. This could be the start of a fortunate phase when not only will you see more achievements ahead but you will also feel excited to get started on a new idea that could turn out to be your best one yet.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
At the last minute, someone you had been relying on to assist you will back out of joint plans. Since you need to keep moving forward you may have to get on with it all, yourself. You can do this. In fact you might surprise yourself.
