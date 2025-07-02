Part life coach, part digital guru, Williams’ alter ego delivers a masterclass in turning bitterness into betterness, in a performance that is as bizarre as it is bitingly on point. Designed to support live performance makers at all stages of their creative journey, From Devon With Love offers a vital platform for experimentation, connection, and risk-taking. The Summer Scratch series invites audiences to step into the heart of the creative process - where ideas are tested, forms are played with, and feedback can help shape the future of each piece.