The Devon Baroque Chamber Ensemble will be performing at St John’s Church Bridgetown in Totnes at 4pm on Sunday July 6.
The programme is called Foreigners in London.
Ir features James Risdon on recorders, Christopher Suckling on cello, Andrew Wilson-Dickson on harpsichord, Persephone Gibbs on violin and three guest musicians.
It will be a concert of virtuoso music by composers who came and made London their home.
The. programme is Handel: Concerto in G minor on recorder, Paisible: Incidental music to ‘The Humours of Sir John Falstaff’,
Matteis: Scotch Humour, Diversi Bizarrie and other pieces, Corelli: Concerto Grosso Op 5 No 4 in F major, Geminiani: Cello Sonata in C,
Guiseppe Sammartini: Concerto in F for recorder plus some additional surprises.
Recorders player James Risdon’s home county is Devon, and as a veteran performer with Devon Baroque makes a welcome return.
James is a visually impaired performer, learning music by memory by using braille.
He performs with RSN Moves; an ensemble of musicians from the Royal Northern Sinfonia and musicians with disabilities. He is also a founder member of the British Paraorchestra. Alongside being a virtuoso recorder player, he is also the Access Lead at the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music ensuring fair access for all to ABRSM music exams.
Christopher Suckling also makes a welcome return in this 25th anniversary year.
His playing has been described as ‘exquisitely fluid’ and noted for its ’captivating expressivity’.
Christopher will perform the Cello Sonata in C by Geminiani, where his virtuosic skill and beauty of sound will be in full flow, as well as being an important part of the ensemble. The third guest is Andrea Jones (violin) who joins Devon Baroque for the first time.
Andrea has a superb resume of baroque performance including with the Academy of Ancient Music, English Concert and The Sixteen.
General Manager of Devon Baroque Nicola Smith said: “ In this, our 25th year, we are thrilled to welcome back two dear friends of the ensemble, James and Christopher.
“This chamber concert will be full of musical fireworks and breathtaking sound, as has become the norm for Devon Baroque.
“Devon and the south west as a whole has a wonderfully full and rich musical life with ensembles galore for the amateur musician and singer, and with some excellent professional string quartets. Devon Baroque though, is the only fully professional orchestra specialising in music from the 18th century, whilst performing on historically accurate instruments and in an historically informed style.
“Our professional players either live in the south west region or have their family roots in Devon.
“We are proud to boast some of the finest players in the country amongst our ranks. Devon Baroque has been described as the ‘Jewel in the crown’ of south west music making, and we continue to showcase the talent Devon and the wider south west has and still does produce.”
Devon Baroque is the only fully professional orchestra in the South West specialising in Baroque and early Classical music played on period instruments and in appropriate style. Its directors are Persephone Gibbs and Andrew Wilson-Dickson.
