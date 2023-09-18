A solo show of new art work by Jim Moir - aka the famous comedian Vic Reeves – is coming to Dartmouth, and will be launched by the man himself.
The exhibition - “Hey Presto Swine!” - is at Dart Gallery from October 20 to November 10,
Dart Gallery Directors Ed Reach and Tom Butcher said: “This is an event that will very much put Dartmouth and Devon on the map. We’re really excited about the show. We approached Jim (via his agent) earlier this year about the possibility of us holding an exhibition of his work here and he was happy to accept.”
The exhibition will feature 40 new works showcasing Jim’s artistic talent. While art always remained his first passion, from the 1980’s onwards Jim established himself as a household name for his anarchic TV comedy work, in shows including Vic Reeves Big Night Out, Shooting Stars, and The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer.
This will be Jim’s first solo show in Devon following the success of his recent Sky Art series, ‘Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir’.
A spokesperson said: “A keen interest in the natural world has led Jim to create works that brilliantly capture British birdlife. These paintings complement his wonderfully eccentric and surreal artworks which, full of mischievous observations, draw a direct line from Jim’s TV comedy persona.”
Jim, who lives in Kent, will be at Dart Gallery for the exhibition launch on October 20.