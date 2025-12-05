Seven-time GRAMMY Award winning artist Alanis Morissette has today announced she will play one of just five UK headline shows for 2026 in Devon .
The Canadian/American musician will head to TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham on Friday June 26 and she will be joined on the night by musical powerhouse Skunk Anansie. The announcement completes the headline line-up across the four-day weekend of phenomenal live performances also featuring Teddy Swims and Lewis Capaldi.
The show comes on the heels of Morissette’s most acclaimed UK shows ever this past summer, with a sold out night at the O2 Arena and a career-defining set at her first ever Glastonbury appearance.
Tickets go on general sale at 9am next Friday via liveatpowderham.com and ticketmaster.co.uk
For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive song-writing and performances earning vast critical praise.
Her 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums and her music and most notable hits Ironic, You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Thank U remain as current today.
In 2019, Jagged Little Pill the musical made its Broadway debut and was nominated for 15 Tony Awards, winning two at the 2021 ceremony, and away from music Alanis has also acted on the big and small screen.
In 2021, Alanis’ sold-out world tour celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill was the number one female-fronted tour of the year and last year her 35-date North American Triple Moon Tour sold more than half a million tickets packing every venue to capacity.
Formed in London in 1994, Skunk Anansie are known for their powerful fusion of hard rock, punk, and funk influences. Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic Skin, whose distinctive voice and commanding stage presence have become the band’s signature, Skunk Anansie broke through with explosive hits like Weak, Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good) and Charity.
After a hiatus in the early 2000s, Skunk Anansie reunited in 2009, continuing to tour and release new material that reaffirms their reputation as one of the most electrifying and thought-provoking bands in British rock, highlighted by the release of their recent top 10 album, the critically and commercially acclaimed The Painful Truth.
Taking place at Powderham Castle estate, near Exeter, TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham is organised by Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor, known for curating world-class events in unique locations.
Live Nation promoter Oli Mason said: ‘Alanis Morissette is a genuine rock star, and what a way to complete the Live at Powderham line up.
‘Like so many, Jagged Little Pill was the soundtrack to my youth, so to hear these iconic hits live will be a real pinch me moment. I’m loving how the South West is getting behind these shows, the whole team is super grateful. This is a massive gig for the region, and we know demand is going to be extremely high.
‘Not only do we have three amazing headline stars, but with our enhanced fan experience and improved transport options, Live At Powderham will really put the region on the map for live music and we cannot wait to welcome our artists and audiences.’
To find out more about TK Maxx presents Live At Powderham head to liveatpowderham.com
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.