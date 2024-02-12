Fusing the elegance of classical ballet with the sensuality of Latin American dance, this “sleek, sexy and highly technical” (The New Yorker) company of virtuoso dancers present a rich programme of work from three choreographers rooted in Latin American or Spanish culture.
Goyo Montero (resident choreographer with Carlos Acosta’s company Acosta Danza) explores the idea of collective identities in Anthem, an epic and emotionally-charged ensemble piece for 14 dancers, beautifully staged with dramatic lighting.
Gnawa, by Spanish choreographer Nacho Duato draws on the Mediterranean colours and flavours of Valencia, powered by the hypnotic, ritualistic music of North Africa.
Brazilian choreographer Cassi Abranches’ colourful and flirtatious Agora provides an exhilarating finale. Exploring time and rhythm, she sculpts the movement of each dancer’s body with the percussive beats and bass grooves of Afro-Brazilian fusion.
Sao Paolo Dance is at The Lyric, Theatre Royal Plymouth, on February 23 and 24.