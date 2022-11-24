VISITORS to Buckfast Abbey’s Magical Christmas Market can kickstart the yuletide season browsing a carefully curated mix of handcrafted goods and bespoke artisan products.
The three-day event from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 3 from 10am to 5pm will also feature family-friendly activities and festive entertainment for all.
Showcasing some of the region’s best market stalls, food, and drink producers, the market will be brimming with Christmas cheer against the backdrop of the stunning abbey church.
Featuring more than 30 independent stalls, the event has been designed to help visitors find the perfect present for loved ones.
Visitors can explore the abbey’s grounds, take part in tasty Trappist Ale sampling, a family treasure hunt, and Christmas craft making classes.
On the Saturday, Dartmoor’s internationally renowned children’s author, Tracey Elliot-Reap, will be holding book readings and book signings for children, with breaks to answer questions.
Tracey will be joined by the animal stars from her books to help narrate the story, including Rainbow the Pony, and dogs Lad and Scamp.
Other attractions include stalls selling everything from handmade jewellery, fused glass gifts, natural skincare products, and one-of-a-kind clothing, to silk and wool.
There’ll also be chance to enjoy Christmas carol chiming from Dart Valley Hand Bell Ringers plus entertainment by the abbey’s world-renowned choristers.
The abbey also plans to host a special festive programme of music including Charpentier’s joyous ‘Messe de minuit’ sung by Exeter Chamber Choir.
For tickets visit the website www.buckfast.org.uk.