Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Whatever troubles you on Monday, it will tend to fade away quickly. There's no need to be hard on yourself about it. With unexpected chances coming your way in your career, along with opportunities to enhance your reputation, it's crucial to maintain your self-confidence.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
It will be your willingness to change directions or adjust your approach that determines how things go. Your success may hinge on how well you handle surprises. If you can adapt quickly and embrace the changes happening around you, you could find yourself exploring some exciting possibilities.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Be cautious as arguments within the family with older relatives in particular could arise. It would be best to avoid unnecessary arguments as conflict could lead to unpleasant situations. It’s hard to express your feelings while trying to maintain a calm exterior and rather than trying to do so, you might find it easier to walk away.
Cancer (June22/July23)
You could find yourself looking in the mirror and assessing how you present yourself to the world. Think about what steps you can take to enhance that image. If you are attending an interview or important meeting, you will only get one shot at making a first impression and sometimes how you appear can make all the difference.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Some exciting changes are on the horizon and these will have something to do with your professional life. You might be given a whole new range of responsibilities or a new opportunity will bring some unexpected twists and turns. Keep an eye out for the unusual behaviours or reactions from those in high places.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Inheritance disputes, issues with shared property, insurance complications and financial issues are likely to be quite troublesome. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in conflict with someone who is very influential. Is this person trying to take control of your life?
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
You’re thinking about your long-term future. Take this opportunity to set new goals for yourself and reflect on how you can strengthen your closest relationships. The friends you choose often reflect your beliefs about what friendship means to you.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
You have the opportunity to make some major changes through renovations, redecorating or moving to a new place. This is your chance to improve your living situation. Consider updating your bathroom, fixing plumbing issues or restoring furniture to give your home a fresh look.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
You will be experiencing some warm and wonderful moments at home and when with your family. You also have an excellent reputation among your friends. Because of this, you might want to explore your inner self and discover what is really driving you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
A short break early in the week will leave you feeling energised and recharged. Continue to make your own needs a priority. Friends are feeling generous and if you are single, you will be introduced to someone who is intriguing and different.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Disagreements with neighbours, siblings and people you see every day get you down. But these don’t have to happen. If you take a little time to step back, you might see there are other, more positive ways to use your mental energy.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
You’re feeling the weight of financial pressures. You have some big choices to make and the question is, what do you do for the best? You have the option to use your influence wisely by enhancing your own life and uplifting those around you .