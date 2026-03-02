Dartmouth Outdoor Swimming Pool is laying the foundations for a stronger future, ensuring the much-loved community facility remains open for generations to come.
Manager Joanna Squires said that despite a difficult few years, ongoing local support was keeping the pool alive. Donations from organisations such as Dartmouth Rotary, which recently presented a cheque for £2,000, were key to ensuring the open-air attraction remained open for everyone to enjoy.
Speaking at a Rotary meeting at the George and Dragon pub in Dartmouth, Joanna thanked members for their continued generosity. She said every improvement and upgrade at the pool had been made possible through donations, grants and fundraising efforts, including monthly bingo events where local people donate prizes and bake cakes to sell.
“Every bit of help, big or small, keeps this pool open,” said Joanna. “And we do it because we believe, wholeheartedly, that the pool is an integral part of our community. For generations, people have been swimming in that area. Children, parents, grandparents. Everyone is welcome.
“It’s more than just a pool, it’s a place where memories are made, confidence is built and friendships are formed.”
Joanna, who has been involved with the pool for ten years, said it had become a huge part of her life. The outdoor heated pool, open from May to September, has taught thousands of people to swim.
“With the help of a dedicated team of volunteers, we work hard year after year to keep the pool open for our community,” she said. “Most people only see the busy summer months, but our work begins long before that. For around two months before opening, volunteers are already on site cleaning, repairing and preparing the pool so it is safe and welcoming for everyone. It’s a real labour of love.
“We wouldn’t be able to open at all without the kindness and generosity of charities, local organisations and grant providers. Your support is what keeps our pool alive.”
She said rising costs over the past two to three years had made it incredibly challenging to keep things running.
“Some years, we’ve only just managed to stay open,” she said. “But we never give up, and thanks to your help, we’ve continued to push forward. We’ve worked extremely hard to future-proof the pool so we’re not just surviving year to year, but preparing for a stronger future.”
An upgrade to the pump house equipment will see new water filters and pumps installed in the coming weeks, replacing a system that has been in place for 30 years. Solar panels have been fitted to reduce energy costs, and the pool has invested in a heat pump to improve efficiency and sustainability.
Joanna said the pool was also committed to supporting underprivileged families, ensuring they could enjoy swimming at little or no cost, and took pride in helping young lifeguards gain qualifications, providing a pathway into future careers.
“The pool belongs to all of us,” she said. “Together, we have kept it going for decades, and together, we will continue to make sure it remains a place for everyone to enjoy.”
Dartmouth Rotary’s Foundation Chairman Michael Bennett said"
“We hope this donation will enable the pool to stay open for many years and allow many more children and adults to learn to swim and take part in pool activities.”
