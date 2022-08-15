Seek out literature in Kingsbridge

Her target is 500 altogether. Charlotte said: “I did a trial run at Easter hiding four packs in Kingsbridge and four at Loddiswell. If I manage to get enough sponsors I hope to hide more packs in Loddiswell and Chillington.”Charlotte has two daughters six-year old Luna and a two-year old Alberta and first got the idea when she began selling Osborne children’s books. She told us: “The packs contain a note telling the children they can either keep the book once they’ve read it, give it to somebody else or re-hide it.”If you would like to sponsor the packs you can call Charlotte on 07967 631509.