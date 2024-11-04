“We were delighted to welcome Pie Corbett the creator of Talk for Writing and Jamie Thomas, the Talk for Writing Primary Expert to the school. In primary education Mr Corbett is a huge celebrity, so to have him sit in on lessons, look at pupils' books and speak to leaders about the rapid journey of improvement the school has been on was an honour. I am delighted that we are now a ‘Showcase School’ and look forward to sharing best practice with colleagues across the country.”