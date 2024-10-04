Pupils from Dartmouth Academy, have participated in a meeting of the Young Person’s Advisory Group (YPAG) this term.
The Dartmouth Young Person’s Advisory Group was established in early 2022 as a collaboration between students from Dartmouth Academy and the University of Exeter Medical School.
The pupils serve as advisors to researchers on projects involving young people. They have provided insights on various topics, including mental health, healthy relationships, gender-based violence, healthy lifestyles, school food, social inclusion, and the ethics of involving young people in research.
The group meets every six to eight weeks after school, with pupils being recognised for their time and expertise through vouchers. They have also made annual visits to St Luke’s Campus in Exeter, where they have toured the Sports Science and Medical Imaging departments.
This year, YPAG has been included in a research project evaluating the government’s calorie labelling policy. The group is advising on the project’s execution and helping to interpret the results.
The school is currently planning a trip for early next year to the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a partner of the Medical School in this research. During the visit, YPAG pupils will tour the campus, meet the London team, and report on their involvement in the project.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“Being part of YPAG is such a fantastic opportunity for our students. They contribute meaningfully to significant research projects, and in doing so, they learn about how research is conducted and how policies are formulated. I want to extend a big thank you to Assistant Principal Nicola Perrott and Camilla Forbes from Exeter Medical School, who facilitate these pupil interactions. It’s evident how much the students gain from participating in these projects.”
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“The benefits of working in partnership with Exeter University include offering our pupils more opportunities to acquire knowledge, develop new skills, build friendships and support networks, be heard, and have their concerns taken seriously. Our YPAG pupils unanimously agree that this experience is raising their aspirations, and they are seriously considering university as part of their future pathway.”