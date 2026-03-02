Education South West (ESW) is celebrating national recognition after being shortlisted in two prestigious categories at the MAT Excellence Awards, presented by Optimus Education.
It is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
The trust has been named a finalist for Chief Financial Officer of the Year, with Stuart White recognised for his outstanding leadership across finance and operations. Education South West has also been shortlisted for the Staff Development Award for trusts with 13 or more schools, in recognition of its sector leading commitment to professional growth and wellbeing.
Stuart White, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Education South West, has been described as an exceptional leader who expertly manages complex finances while driving wider operational excellence across the trust.
Under his stewardship, the trust has achieved clean audits year after year. His impact extends beyond financial strategy, leading innovation in areas such as in house data systems and HR infrastructure, ensuring Education South West remains both financially robust and operationally forward thinking.
The Staff Development Award shortlist recognises the trust’s ambitious and inclusive approach to growing great people.
Education South West offers personalised development pathways, bespoke coaching and vibrant professional networks that enable staff at every stage of their career to flourish.
Its Grow Your Own leadership programmes and flexible CPD offer clear progression routes, reflected in the fact that 11 of its 14 headteachers have been promoted internally.
Alongside professional growth, the trust’s wellbeing pledge and trust wide pedagogical principles create a culture of collaboration, consistency and care.
Rising staff satisfaction and strong internal progression demonstrate the tangible impact of this approach across its schools.
The MAT Excellence Awards provide trusts across the country with the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and recognise their impact on children, staff and communities.
The awards are judged by experienced sector leaders and the winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Royal National Hotel in London on Thursday, June 18.
The event gives trusts the opportunity to celebrate their achievements and recognise their impact on pupils, staff and the community.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see Stuart and the wider Education South West team recognised at a national level.
“These shortlists reflect the strength of our collective effort, from robust financial stewardship to the deep investment we make in developing and supporting our people.
“We believe that when you grow great staff, you transform life chances for children.
“This recognition belongs to every colleague across our trust who works tirelessly to serve our communities each day.”
Education South West is focused on creating a culture which supports and challenges all whilst also working with those in and outside their community of schools to improve all.
All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.