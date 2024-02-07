The opening of a skatepark in Kingsbridge has been delayed for up to three weeks, it has emerged.
The new facility, located next to the Quay Park and Quayside Leisure Centre, was originally due to open by the end of January.
However, a message posted on the skatepark’s Facebook page last week revealed that the delay was due to an inspection report’s safety recommendations, reportedly related to the installation of safety fences.
The statement said: “Our parks location is unique compared to many others and we want it to be as safe as possible for all users. We feel your frustration but we hope you can hang on a bit longer whilst we finish off our park to the highest design and safety standards. We are determined to be open within the next 2-3 weeks so please stay off site until complete.”
Adam Sherring, Chairman of the Skatepark Community Group, stressed that this was standard practice.
Speaking to this paper, he said: “There are just a couple of things that we need to remedy. There’s a fence that needs to be installed on one side. These are minor issues that need to be sorted out as per any build of this type.”
Building work on the £250,000 outdoor facility started last September. Wheelscape, the firm behind its construction, had originally said it would be completed by Christmas.
Elliot Hamilton, the firm’s managing director, declined to comment on the reasons for the latest delay, but Mr Sherring blamed the winter weather for the December postponement.
“When you’re pouring concrete it needs to be above a certain temperature. Rain will affect finish – and the finish is the all-important thing as a skatepark needs to be smooth,” he said.
“Trying to lay concrete in the rain is very difficult, and if there’s frost in the night it can cause issues, certainly if it’s below two degrees, I think. If you do decide to pour it, you have to sign a waver and it’s not something that we were prepared to risk.
“This is about doing properly, not doing it quickly.”
Kingsbridge mayor, Philip Cole, said he was not concerned about the latest delay. “We’ve waited 10 years for a skatepark, so an extra couple of weeks is not the end of the world, frankly.
“We’re thrilled that we’ve got this far and without Adam it wouldn’t have happened.”
The skatepark is a joint project involving South Hams District Council (SHDC), which contributed £30,000 to the project, Sport England (£100,000), the Kingsbridge Skatepark Community Group and Kingsbridge town council, which provided £50,000 in funding.
Local residents were also involved through a crowdfunding initiative, which raised more than £38,000 in the first couple of months.